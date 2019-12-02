Rapid City continues to dig out from more than a foot of snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is digging out from 14 to 16 inches of snow from the weekend.

City crews and contractors have been working round the clock clearing the roads. The City posted these pictures as snow plows worked overnight.

Officials warn drivers there are still areas with drifting snow and large snow piles. Remember to give these snow plows room as they work.

The city is also reminding businesses and homeowners to clear their sidewalks of snow.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is checking out the snow clean up in Rapid City — she’ll bring us that story on KELOLAND News.