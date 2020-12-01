Rapid City considers mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Council members discussed a mask mandate Monday night.

Dozens of people shared opinions on the proposed ordinance. While the majority of speakers are opposed to a mandate, somewhere speaking in favor of it.

“Those of us who will respectfully and peacefully and willingly wear masks to protect each other don’t do it out of fear, we do it out of respect, we do it because we want to get back to whatever kind of normalcy awaits us. Masks work to protect ourselves and each other,” Holly, speaker, said.

At the time this story was published, the meeting was still ongoing.

