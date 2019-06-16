Local News

Rapid City considers large residential housing development

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 04:37 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 04:37 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The Rapid City Council is considering whether to approve what officials believe is the largest residential subdivision that the city has seen in decades.
    
Developers of the 77-acre Shepherd Hills project say it will make 265 single-family lots available in a range of different prices, and fill the need for more affordable housing options with 250 apartments.
    
Dream Design International Vice President Kyle Treloar tells the Rapid City Journal that single-family units will go from $160,000 for workforce housing to $350,000 for high-end homes. He says the first batch of homes could be available as soon as this fall.
    
Rapid City Community Development Director Ken Young says that while affordability is of concern, the city needs all types of housing.
    
The City Council will consider the plan Monday.
 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


