RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City tonight, teachers, students, community members and author, Dave Eggers, gathered to show their opposition to banning certain books in the school district.

One of those books was Eggers’s ‘The Circle.’ He and his team spent time in classrooms with high school teachers and met some of their students who feel these books should stay in the curriculum and in the libraries.

“Whenever we say, ‘Well, this is too challenging, this page is too challenging, my 18-year-old who can drive, who can go to war, go get married all of these things that they can do but they can’t read a page in a book, it’s absurd. And we have to remind ourselves that this is a country about freedom, freedom of thought, freedom of ideas, and freedom to read freely,” Dave Eggers said.

Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City, along with Dave Eggers, is giving away a number of copies of his book, ‘The Circle’ for free to students.