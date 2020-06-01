Rapid City community leaders stand against violence

Community leaders in Rapid City are meeting on Monday at Main Square to denounce the wave of violence sweeping the nation after George Floyd’s death.

A group of law enforcement, Native American elders and activists, church leaders and others will be gathering to show a sign of unity.

Community leaders say they standing with peaceful protests and are speaking out against rioting.

“We will not let people destroy something we are working so hard to fix,” Erik Brings White, Community Outreach Coordinator said. “We are a community working hard on race relations and a positive, working relationship with law enforcement.”

“We continue to pursue increased dialogue and proactive approaches to community policing,” said RCPD Chief Karl Jegeris. “Violence is not the answer.”