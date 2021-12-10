Rapid City cleans up after the snowstorm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City will also be spending the weekend clearing snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

Rapid City turned into a winter wonderland overnight and crews have been working through the storm to clear the streets.

“Every snow event is different. Obviously this one we try very hard to make sure main lines are hit first but with the time of the day it came and everything, it was just more important to make it safe for the public to travel so when you get to an intersection you wouldn’t run into somebody, have a bunch of accidents that could have been avoided,” Dale Pfeifle, Street Dept. Superintendent, said.

A half a foot of snow fell in town and even more in other areas.

Snow fall in Rapid City

“We get ready for the worst and hope for the best, and that’s the best we can do,” Pfeifle said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says there were 7 crashes since yesterday afternoon.

“It’s South Dakota, it’s snowing, it snows every year around this time and every year we have accidents,” Sgt. Billy Davis, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Law enforcement urges everyone to slow down and be patient getting to your destination.

“Most accidents happen because of speed. That’s why we have state statute about over driving road conditions. It’s your responsibility to slow down and drive according to the conditions of the road,” Sgt. Davis said.

Law enforcement encourages everyone to check their social media pages for updated snow conditions.