RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota high school is hosting a watch party to support a student competing on the music TV show “The Voice.”

Rapid City Central announced a watch party will be held 7 p.m. Monday in the Naasz Gymnasium to watch Cobbler student Rowan Grace sing on the TV show. Anyone interested in attending will need to fill out an image release form for the TV show and forms can be picked up from the activities office at the high school.

Grace calls herself a 16-year-old singer/songwriter on her Facebook page. The Rowan Grace Band from Rapid City finished second at the 2021 South Dakota Youth Bands hosted by the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association.