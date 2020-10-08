Rapid City Central High School football game cancelled due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friday night’s Central High School football game in Rapid City versus Roosevelt is cancelled after multiple people with the Rapid City team tested positive for COVID-19.

You won’t see these players on the field this Friday. Katy Urban, Communications Manager for Rapid City Area Schools, says the district decided to cancel the game and football practice for the week.

“And keep those players and cheerleaders at home until we could get a better handle on contact tracing and figure out who was exposed and that kind of thing,” Urban said.

There are currently about 90 people quarantining in connection with the 6 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Central High School’s football team.

Right now in the Rapid City School District, there are 49 active cases of coronavirus among staff and students. 540 people are in quarantine or isolation.

“And so it began to be difficult to see where the exposure actually was and how many kids were exposed so really it just made sense at that point to say, ‘Let’s be safe and take a few days to figure out exactly where these cases are stemming from and make sure that these kids are quarantining so we aren’t furthering the spread,” Urban said.

Amber Tilberg is the Occupational Health Services Coordinator for RCAS. She says nursing staff interviewed the person who tested positive to see who was in close contact.

“We walk through, what does your day look like? What activities did you partake in things along that line so from there once we have a list that the person who was positive feels comfortable with, they identified everyone that they can think of. We go through and then we contact those individuals,” Tilberg said.

Tilberg says the positive cases connected to the football team pose a challenge.

“Because it is such a large amount of students and staff that could have potentially been involved so in making that decision we did quarantine a large amount of people,” Tilberg said.

Tilberg and Urban say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

Because Central High School’s football team is quarantining there is potential there won’t be a game the following Friday. That will be decided after next Monday’s school board meeting.