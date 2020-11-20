Rapid City cancels Festival of Lights parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s Festival of Lights Parade announced the event will be canceled, citing a lack of volunteer support from the Rapid City Police Department because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.

Officials also announced several float entries pulled out from the event in recent days.

Those who have registered and paid a fee to be in the parade will be reimbursed or allowed to rollover the fee to next year’s event.

Sioux Falls also canceled its annual Parade of Lights which was scheduled for Nov. 27.