RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across South Dakota are preparing.

These businesses are starting to get in the holiday spirit.

“We are ready to go. We will decorate officially here in the next week and a half and we will look like Christmas then,” Brenda Beal, Retail Manager at Prairie Edge, said.

Here at Prairie Edge, you’ll notice holiday items on some of the shelves. Staff here say that right after Thanksgiving is one of their busiest times of the year.

“It’s an exciting time downtown,” Beal said.

From Prairie Edge to Who’s Toy House, local shops are hoping inflation doesn’t deflate that excitement.

“With diesel prices increasing, that in turn increases freight prices. For us, as a small business we try to absorb as much of that as we can to keep our prices competitive against big box stores,” Somer Kingsbury, Owner of Who’s Toy House, said.

This is why these businesses urge everyone to shop small this year to help out local businesses but also the community.

“It’s who pays for your little league uniforms, it’s who fixes the roads with our sales tax and with our property taxes and supports our school systems. So if you don’t local, your community crumbles, it does affect the community,” Beal said.

“And I just really wanted to thank people for shopping local and supporting downtown, it’s important to me and I hope it’s important to others,” Kingsbury said.

November 26th is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops and all they do for their communities.