RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City business owner is heading to federal prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office says while Frank Morrison owned Thirsty’s Bar and Restaurant, he failed to pay taxes to the IRS after withholding them from his employees from 2008 to 2020. Morrison then used a large part of that money on himself, documents say.

Court documents say 72-year-old Morrison was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He also has to pay a $200,000 fine, $684,927 in restitution to the IRS and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.