RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City business is cleaning up after a vehicle crashed into its building.

Rapid City Police say they were called to 1903 N. Maple Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a business.

On scene, authorities found a pickup truck inside the business. The store owners say several items were taken from the business.

Police say the crash caused a ‘significant amount of damage’ to the store. Police continue to investigate.