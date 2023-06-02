RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge convicted two Rapid City brothers of distributing meth.

24-year-old Elias Condon and 22-year-old Jordan Condon were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The brothers made multiple trips to Colorado to buy meth and then bring it back to South Dakota to sell it.

The brothers also brought guns to trade for meth.

Their charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Two other people have already pleaded guilty in connection with this case.