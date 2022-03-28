SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An estimated four-month long project on the Cambell Street bridge in Rapid City is set to start on April 4.

The bridge deck improvement project will be between the Saint Patrick Street and East Saint Joseph Street ramps, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. (SDDOT).

Traffic will continue in both directions but there will be traffic control devices to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project.

The work will primarily take place on the bridge deck surface with supporting work occurring underneath the bridge.

The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, July 29.