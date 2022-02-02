RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is breaking records for sales tax receipts in 2021. While the data is only through November, officials expect even more revenue after the state counts the month of December.

Whether it’s tourists or locals, businesses across town will tell you they’ve seen more people in their stores.

“We’re blessed here because tourism is the nature of our store most typically but we love our Rapid City folks. We’re gearing up, kind of changing our inventory around to welcome more growth that we’ve seen right here in Rapid City and that’s been exciting. You can see that at just about every corner around here,” Jennifer Johnson, owner of Alex Johnson Mercantile, said.

The Alex Johnson Mercantile has been in Rapid City for years. Owner, Jennifer Johnson, says they’ve never been quite as busy as last year.

“Well, I retired at the end of May, just so I could help out around here,” Jim Johnson said.

From January to November of last year, the sales tax receipt numbers are at a 19% increase versus 2020 during that time.

The city already broke the sales tax record in 2021 at over 32 million dollars, with one month left to count.

“I mean that’s unprecedented numbers, that’s uncharted territory to have that. I mean you might see it from one month to another but to have it all grouped together and have a 19% increase in sales tax receipts in that 11 month period is quite astounding,” Shoemaker said.

Darrell Shoemaker is the Communications Manager for the city and says this is great news.

“What does that mean for the future? We need to keep our eye on the ball, we need to keep, working to meet the demand. We are excited because we know that there are more people are coming to the area, whether it’s to visit or to live here. We’re excited to meet that challenge,” Shoemaker said.

Rapid City will find out the year-end sales tax receipt numbers in about six weeks.