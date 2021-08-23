Rapid City Board of Education considering changing emergency closure during pandemic policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to closing a school because of a pandemic, Rapid City may soon have a new process.

Right now the superintendent has the power to close schools if the health of students and staff is threatened.

The Board of Education is looking at changing that. The policy is on Monday night’s agenda. If the changes continue to move forward, the plan would require a separate policy to close a school because of a pandemic, which would need to be approved by the Board of Education.

