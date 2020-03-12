Rapid City baby dies; Father facing murder charges

1  of  2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A baby, who was found unresponsive last week in a Rapid City home, has died.

The infant, who was about to turn six-months-old died in a Sioux Falls hospital from his injuries on Wednesday night.

The baby’s father, 26-year-old James Cunningham, is now being charged with second degree murder. He has been in the Pennington County Jail since he was arrested last week.

According to Rapid City police, the baby suffered at least one blow to the head.

Cunningham was a senior airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

