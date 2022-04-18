RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A $145 million grant is helping Rapid City revamp its Water Reclamation Facility built in the late 1960s.

For 55 years, this facility has been keeping Rapid Creek clean and protecting its natural resources.

“All of the wastewater that comes from Rapid City and the smaller surrounding communities comes to this plant. And we remove the organics that are pollutants in the wastewater, we also remove nutrients. Those materials are discharged at the landfill and of course, the cleaner water will be restored to the creek,” David Van Cleave, Superintendent of Water Reclamation Facility, said.

In order to meet state regulations, the city is expanding the South Water Reclamation Facility and closing down the north plant.

This activated slush operation you see behind me is more of what we will be seeing as the Water Reclamation Facility gets its improvements.

“We are very excited about it. We’ve gotten to the point where it’s been pretty difficult to find parts for this plant and it’s quite a chore trying to keep it operational every day,” Van Cleave said.

Construction is scheduled to start this fall and finish in 2026.

“We will also be building out three more additional clarifiers, additional aeration basins, and we will be doing some improvements to the solid handling capacity of the facility as well,” Lopez said.

By properly taking care of the natural resources here in Rapid City, the city hopes the new facility will benefit the overall health of the community.

The current Water Reclamation Facility will continue its services throughout the construction process.