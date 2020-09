DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) - The third annual Race to End Human Trafficking got people up early Saturday morning in Dell Rapids for some exercise.

Brandon and Marlana Wenzel, pastors at Quest Church in Dell Rapids, have directed the race each year. The event raises money for Freedom's Journey in Rapid City and Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls. Both of those organizations work to raise awareness about human trafficking and help survivors.