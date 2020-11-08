Rapid City authorities searching for missing inmates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are searching for another escaped prison inmate this weekend.

28-year-old Keith Apple walked away from the Rapid City Community Work Center Saturday night.

Related Content South Dakota authorities search for a prison escapee

Apple is serving drug sentences out of Pennington County. He is Native American, five-foot-eleven and weighs 230 pounds.

On Saturday, the Department of Corrections sent out a release about a minimum-security prison escapee.

38-year-old Ivan Good Plume left the Rapid City Community Work Center without permission Friday night.

Good Plume is serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated assault out of Pennington County.

He’s Native American, six-foot-two and weighs 200-pounds.