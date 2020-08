RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police released the names of the two people found dead inside a vehicle Monday night.

Authorities say 29 year old Ashley Nagy, of Colorado, and 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, of Rapid City, were found with gunshot wounds in the 800 block of East Meadowlark Road.

Investigators believe the victims knew the shooter.

Authorities believe drugs may be involved in the shooting.

So far police have not arrested anyone.