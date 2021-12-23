Rapid City authorities recover stolen Christmas presents, remind people to lock cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With people buying last minute Christmas gifts, authorities are once again reminding people to lock your vehicles and to not leave valuables inside.

This comes after Rapid City police received a report of a stolen pickup as well as items taken from another vehicle in the southern part of the city.

The owner said there were two guns in the stolen pickup.

Officers then started receiving more reports of other vehicle burglaries.

Surveillance video helped investigators track down a white SUV believed to be connected with the thefts.

That led police to an apartment where officers say they found the stolen guns along with presents and other property. Investigators say everyone inside the apartment were juveniles.

Rapid City police say all of the Christmas presents were returned to their rightful owners.