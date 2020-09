Authorities are asking for your help to find a teenager who is missing and endangered.

13-year-old Jasmin Jarvis was last seen in the area of Cambell and Fairmont Streets on August 30 at 11 p.m.

Jasmin Jarvis

Jarvis is without her medication. She is 5 feet tall, 148 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde-red hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweater, gray pants and no shoes.