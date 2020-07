RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are looking for help in finding a missing teenage boy.

The Rapid City Police Department said 14-year-old Arthur Eagle Heart was last seen in the 100 block of E. North Street on Saturday morning. He is 5-foot-9, 240 pounds. He was last wearing black shorts, a black shirt, sandals and black/gold face mask.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Barry Young at (605) 394-4134.