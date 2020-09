RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child.

The Rapid City Police Department are looking for 7-year-old Ivan Janice Jr. He was last seen Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Curtis Street wearing a red tank top and red shorts.

If you have seen him, police ask that you call them immediately at 394-4131.