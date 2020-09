RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Police say Brayden Deleon was last seen on Sunday in the 200 block of east Knollwood Drive. The boy is 4’6 and weighs 90 pounds.

Authorities ask that if you’ve seen him, call Rapid City police immediately at 605-394-4131.