SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Snow is flying at Great Bear as it prepares for the 2021 season. Unlike past years, the slopes aren't quite ready for skiers yet.

"Typically, we start making snow the first part of December," Great Bear general manager Dan Grider said. "Takes us about 7-10 days depending on how cold it gets to get enough snow on the hill to get open. Obviously, it's been a little warmer this year. You know, there's no snow on the ground to help keep the temperatures down, so we're just kind of hurrying up and waiting."