Tuesday afternoon we received an update on Sioux Falls city finances. Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett cautioned that the information is through the month of March, and doesn't include a lot of expected impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax numbers have been trending up, however.

ÔÇťAgain I have to reiterate the fact that these numbers would not reflect changes to the economy as a result of the COVID pandemic," Pritchett said. "The numbers that we have for March relate to February sales that would have occurred in the community, by residents of the community."