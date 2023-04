RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Arts education in Rapid City is getting a boost thanks to a large grant.

The Rapid City Arts Council is receiving $65,000 to expand youth-centered programs at the Dahl Arts Center and in schools.

Those include art classes, camps, and mural projects as well as art tours and studios. The grant will help the arts council offer the programs at no cost or with scholarships available.