RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Arts Council is putting out a call for young artists.

The council is introducing a Teen Art Studio — a new initiative designed to cultivate the talents of young and budding visual artists.

This dedicated studio is an invitation to all teens in Rapid City — the studio will be open to selected high schoolers on Tuesdays and middle schoolers on Thursdays.

The application to participate is now open and runs until October 20th.

The studio will open in November and close in April 2024.