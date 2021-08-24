Rapid City Area Schools superintendent voices concerns over rise in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is the first day back at school for students in the Rapid City Area School District.

During Monday night’s school boarding meeting, Superintendent Lori Simon voiced her concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state as kids head back to the classroom.

Simon says in one week’s time, cases increased from two active cases to 36. Most of the cases are among students.

There is no mask mandate within the Rapid City School District — students are also returning to a 5-day school week with many activities returning to normal.

Simon recommended the school board allow temporary mask requirements if coronavirus case numbers start to escalate.

“Last school year, we have 1,246 cases throughout the school year and our data showed us that not one, not one case, was contracted at school where students were wearing masks. Say what you will about masks, but that is what our data showed us,” Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent Lori Simon said.

The superintendent says more than 4,300 students in the district have health conditions that could be compromised by COVID.