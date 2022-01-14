Rapid City Area Schools Superintendent announces resignation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dr. Lori Simon, Superintendent of the Rapid City Area School district, announced via news release Friday afternoon that she will be resigning her post at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“After a great deal of reflection and conversation with my family, the time has come for me to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” Simon said.

“I am extremely proud of the work our RCAS staff, leaders, and I have accomplished the past six years, and know that I am leaving the Rapid City Area Schools in a far better place than when I arrived. It has been a privilege to serve our students, staff, families, and Rapid City community.” Lori Simon, RCAS

Over the course of the last year, Simon has dealt with issues including debate over mask use in the RCAS, the temporary closure of Grandview Elementary due an outbreak of COVID-19 which affected staffing, and the closure of North Middle School due to a school shooting threat stemming from a post made on the social media platform Tiktok.

Simon has spent two decades working in the field of education and has been the superintendent of the RCAS since 2016.