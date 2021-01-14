Rapid City Area Schools start vaccination process for staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Area School district is currently working with Monument Health to get vaccinations to teachers and other school staff.

A week before Thanksgiving, Rapid City Area Schools had to switch to all online learning due to COVID-19.

“We had 165 active cases and more than 1,100 in quarantine and more than 10 percent of our staff was out in quarantine so we were just in a very difficult situation where our numbers were so high. We just couldn’t safely staff our schools and classrooms at that time,” Lori Simon, Superintendent for RCAS, said.

Now those COVID numbers have drastically decreased.

Currently there are 43 students and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rapid City Area School District. And there are 220 that are quarantining.

“So really really pleased. And now that the vaccination process has started, I think things are really looking up for the rest of the school year,” Simon said.

Amber Tilberg is the Occupation Health Services Coordinator for RCAS. She says the schools are currently working with Monument Health to get nursing staff the moderna vaccinations this week.

“We started about 2 weeks ago scheduling and then this current week we’re in is when some of our staff began getting their first round of the vaccine,” Tilberg said.

Tilberg says teaching staff will be a part of ‘Phase 1D’ which starts next week.

“So far we have a pretty high compliance rate so that’s good, in our favor,” Tilber said.

Both Simon and Tilberg say this is an exciting time for the school district.

Rapid City Area School Officials say students under the age of 17 will not be getting a COVID-19 vaccination.