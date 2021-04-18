Rapid City Area Schools looking to build two new schools with help from stimulus money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City School District is planning to use stimulus money to replace two old buildings with brand new schools.

Take one look at Robinsdale Elementary and you can see it’s been around for many years and is showing its age.

“Because it’s such an old building our class sizes are a lot smaller, our hallways are really small, our bathrooms are not up to ADA compliance,” Keeney said.

Principal Beth Keeney, says a whole new school will benefit the community by offering more space and a better learning environment for students.

“We just want to give them a sense of pride by being in a school that looks good and it represents them well. Our students deserve to have a really great learning facility,” Keeney said.

The Robinsdale School will close when the new school near Parkview Drive opens in the Fall of 2024.

South Middle School will be replaced in the same location. Opening in a new structure in the Fall of 2023.

The Rapid City School District will receive around 58 to 62 million dollars from the stimulus bills.

“And that’s a lot of money, it’s a one time opportunity and we probably won’t see anything like it again,” Urban said.

“This building has been a wonderful home to Robinsdale for many years and we are going to be sad to leave the building, but we are also looking forward to be able to provide that welcoming, warm, comfortable learning environment at Parkview,” Keeney said.

20-percent of the stimulus money has to go towards learning loss. Which includes things like mental health support, classroom environments and health assistance.