Rapid City Area Schools holding news conference Friday afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Area Schools will be holding a news conference Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. MT. to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the RCAS announced staff met to discuss the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A representative from Emergency Management and from Monument Health joined us to offer input. Given the guidance we have received from local and state officials, District administrators have made the following decisions in an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The District is cancelling this weekend’s Festival of Bands concert and next weekend’s Strings in Concert. While this is disappointing, we must proceed with an abundance of caution. Experts say social distancing is the number one way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are recommending any large public gatherings that include people across generations should be canceled. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will give refunds to those who purchased tickets. If you used a credit card to purchase a ticket it will be automatically refunded. A refund check will be mailed to those who purchased tickets with a check or cash.

The District has decided to suspend all outside use of our facilities beginning Friday, March 13th. Facilities use requestors were notified of this today. At this time, the decision does not include facility use for school activities and before and after school childcare programs.

If your child is exhibiting any of these symptoms or if a student complains about the following symptoms, please keep him or her home from school.