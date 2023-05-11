RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers everywhere have the responsibility of educating the next generation. That’s why there is a week every year dedicated to them.

From free coffee and lunch to decorated rooms, the Rapid City School District is making sure its teachers feel appreciated this week.

“We’ve gotten spoiled by our admin bringing the coffee truck this morning. Our secretaries have brought in goodies and snacks throughout the day so it’s been great,” Courtney Tribbe, teacher, said.

“Just recognizing them, celebrating them for a long year and all the hard work that they put in for our kids and for our school community,” Terry Lundeen, Principal of East Middle School, said.

Students at Black Hawk Elementary have nothing but great things to say about their teachers.

“Why should all kids be thankful for their teachers?”

“Because they help us learn,” Ryder Thompson, student, said.

“I like that she has the same hair as me,” Odessa Bittner, student, said.

Southwest Middle School has been celebrating its staff all week, but today they hosted a special lunch for their teachers. However, students like Nevaeh Smith, says her appreciation for her teachers goes beyond saying thank you.

“They are all super important in general for our success in life. They have a super big impact on a lot of people,” Navaeh Smith, 6th grader, said.

Which is what keeps Vonnie Houchin teaching after 37 years.

“I think maybe my favorite things from them are the handwritten notes that tell us why they love coming to school and what their memories are,” Houchin said.

National Teacher Day started back in 1953.