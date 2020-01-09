Rapid City Area School District responds to over due tax payment immediately

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Area School District got some unexpected news this week. An elementary school failed to pay $10,000 worth of taxes on an assessment.

The group, Citizens for Liberty announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that they had bought the tax certificate of the General Beadle Elementary School property for failing to pay taxes on the storm water fee assessment.

“We were shocked to hear that, we did not know that of course so then Tuesday morning, my business director and myself went down to the treasurers office to see how this could have happened,” Urban said.

Katy Urban with Rapid City Schools says that the notices were being sent to a different address and under the wrong name.

“Essentially we pay that same storm water assessment fee on 52 other properties, we’ve never been late, it’s something that we’ve done since that fee was put in place back in 2014,” Urban said.

The school district then had 60 days to pay the $10,000. However, it was paid the very next day.

“I’m working with the school district and they are going to go through and give me a list of all the properties that they own and we are going to make sure that all the addresses are updated,” Janet Sayler, Pennington County Treasurer, said.

Urban says they have also put some internal controls in place so that this does not happen again.

“We are happy that they brought this to our attention, do we wish they would’ve given us a phone call instead of purchasing that deed and therefore costing the tax payers more money, absolutely,” Urban said.

Because the South Dakota Citizens for Liberty purchased the tax certificate, they did receive about $500.