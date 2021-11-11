Rapid City Area School District looks to ban COVID-19 testing, vaccines from school buildings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A new proposal in Rapid City looks to ban COVID-19 tests from schools.

Listed in next week’s agenda for the Rapid City Area School Board meeting is a proposal called “Resolution – Testing and Vaccines RCAS.” The full resolution “to ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City Area School District 51-4 schools, buildings and properties” can be viewed below.

As of Nov. 10, there were 97 students with active COVID-19 cases in RCAS schools and 24 staff with active cases. There’s been 1,264 recovered COVID-19 cases in the school district.

The resolution notes “it is solely the parental responsibility and decision to test or vaccinate their children, not Rapid City Area School District 51-4” and adds there’s multiple licensed health care facilities administering medical tests and vaccines.

The resolution would then ban any COVID-19 testing or administration of COVID-19 vaccines in any school building effective immediately.