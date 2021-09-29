Rapid City-area homeowners sue county over sinkhole risks

BLACK HAWK, S.D. – More than 150 homeowners in a development outside Rapid City are suing Meade County over risks to their properties after a sinkhole exposed an abandoned gypsum mine.

The federal complaint filed Monday by Hideaway Hills residents in Black Hawk seeks damages to be determined by a jury and other relief “allowed by law or equity.”

The sinkhole forced about 40 residents from 15 homes in April 2020. Geotechnical studies show there could be water flowing through the abandoned mine and toward Interstate 90 and there is the potential for future sinkholes.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the complaint alleges several violations of the state Constitution.