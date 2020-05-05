Rapid City-area families evacuate after sinkhole opens mine

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Several homes in the Rapid City area have been evacuated after a sinkhole collapsed and opened into an abandoned gypsum mine.

Twelve Blackhawk families were displaced last week when the 40-foot-by-50-foot sinkhole opened last Monday, breaking water and sewer lines in the neighborhood.

Doug Huntrods, emergency manager for Meade County, says that between 30 and 35 people were evacuated.

Families say they’re worried about the financial costs of evacuation. Huntrods says he has contacted local, state and federal officials to request reclamation funds.