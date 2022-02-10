BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and Pennington County’s Water Rescue Team is putting in some training hours at Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills.

Ice Diving Training is a high-risk, low-frequency operation. This means it’s a dangerous situation but it doesn’t happen very often.

“We don’t want any divers to get injured, whether they run out of air or they get lost, anything like that, that’s our number one concern is our safety and the public’s safety as well,” Matt Curley, Subsurface Manager, said.

Matt Curley says this type of rescue or recovery can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, sometimes weeks.

“It is a challenge because the temperature is decreased so that always adds an element of difficulty to it,” Curley said.

“So we have surface support and we have divers in the water, line tenders, communications on the surface, and just overall safety and watching of the operation,” Eric Hansen, Team Lead for Water Rescue, said.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team is made up of police officers, firefighters, and deputies. Last year, they responded to 18 calls.

Ice Diving is one of the most dangerous things the team does. Crews practice the training once a year.

“What we are trying to achieve here is just good teamwork and being comfortable in the water in this environment. To work as a team and handle issues as they come and be proficient,” Hansen said.

Practicing to save lives in dangerous conditions.

The Rapid City, Pennington County Water Rescue Team urges everyone out on the ice to be safe, wear a life jacket, and don’t go alone.