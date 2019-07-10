Rapid City and Elevate Rapid City requesting proposals for parking lot development

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Changes could be coming to downtown Rapid City. For more than a decade, city leaders have been trying to figure out what to do with a large parking lot on Saint Joseph Street.

For 13 years, this parking lot has been waiting to be spruced up. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender sees it as a blank slate.

“We learned all we can learn from the past, failed development and now the question remains, is that the best use of that lot,” Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City, said.

The block on St. Joseph Street, between 5th and 6th streets, is approximately 1.3 acres and is currently being used as a parking lot with approximately 140 spaces.”

Now the city is putting out a request for proposals from interested developers to see their ideas for the area.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see the proposals and what people’s ideas are, and ultimately if everything works right it will be a great development that will enhance the downtown, and be good for the community in general,” Allender said.

Allender is also a board member of Elevate Rapid City. The group has committed to funding the first phase of this project.

“They will have gotten this project out of the starting blocks and into some tangible first step that we can all sit back and evaluate and then decide what the next move is,” Allender said.

For community members, like Nakita Logan, it could be a big change.

“There could be so much controversy and angry people if the wrong thing is built or somebody didn’t give their opinion. I think it is a good idea for them to care about what the community wants, if it is for the community, then they should care what the community likes,” Nakita Logan, Rapid City resident, said.

The mayor and the chairman of Elevate Rapid City plan to release more information about the project tomorrow morning.