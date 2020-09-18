Rapid City Airport sees most passengers in August since COVID-19 pandemic hit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Dakota back in March, the Rapid City Regional Airport saw some of its lowest passenger numbers in 50 years.

Terrie and Bob Kiley are heading back home to West Virginia after a week long vacation in the Black Hills. The two say they felt comfortable flying through Rapid City Regional.

“Thought about driving at first but it would’ve took too much of our time so I checked into the airports around the area that would be convenient for what I was wanting to do and we flew in here to Rapid City, it’s been a nice little airport, it’s great,” Bob Kiley said.

Executive Director, Patrick Dame says its the airport’s number one priority is to make sure passengers feel safe during this time.

“In August we had 24,692 customers come through the door in terms of passenger enplanements those that were getting on the airplane. We’re really focusing on the recovery part of trying to get people comfortable traveling again,” Dame said.

When the pandemic hit, a lot of people canceled their trips. The number of travelers was down 93-percent in April.

“We saw numbers that we haven’t seen here in 50 years,” Dame said.

Things started to turn around in May.

The Rapid City Regional Airport’s year-to-date passengers are down 50-percent when compared to the record 2019 year. However, the average over the last 5 years is only down 37.5-percent.

“We’re slowly coming back, but also a little bit more rapidly than other places around the country,” Dame said.

Dame hopes the airport continues to see more people flying and enjoying the Black Hills, just like Terrie and Bob.

“It’s beautiful, just flat out beautiful. We were here for five days, we’re going home today but we’ll definitely be back,” Terri and Bob Kiley said.

Since the pandemic hit, the Rapid City Regional Airport has given out about 30,000 masks. There are also extra cleaning precautions and hand sanitizer.