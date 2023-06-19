RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City’s Regional Airport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon for the newest airline joining its fleet.

June 19th marked the first arrival and departure flights with Sun Country, here in Rapid City.

Minneapolis is one of the largest markets for the airport, so this new option provides comfort for passengers.

“So this is a very exciting day, when we get to see a new carrier come into Rapid City. Typically we may see carriers announcing routes, but today Sun Country Airlines starting nonstop to Minneapolis, this is a wonderful day for Rapid City,” Rapid City Executive Director Patrick Dame said.

Each flight will hold up to 186 passengers.

“I think what this does, it fills the need for continued diversity in our visitor economy. So it really gives us the opportunity to not only service mostly the drive market but the air market too. So as we look for opportunities to grow the visitor economy here, one of them is to drive air service,” Visit Rapid City CEO Brook Kaufman said.

While Rapid City will see positive visitor results, this is also a travel opportunity for Minnesota.

“This will be a great thing, not only for the tourists coming into our market, but also for the people here who want to get a weekend or a week away from Rapid City to go visit Minneapolis and the Metropolitan area.” Dame Said

With these new direct flights travelers will not only save time but also money.

Sun Country Airlines direct flights will take off on Mondays and Fridays.