RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism.

With an expansion on the way and more flights taking place, the Rapid City Airport could be seeing a lot more passengers in the next year.

“With the expansion, if you build it they will come. To support these new airlines, we need to improve our infrastructure, add gates and services that will attract them to the area,” Megan Johnson, Rapid City Regional Airport, said.

This is the first time in about a decade, the Rapid City Regional Airport is adding a larger commercial airline, like Sun Country, to the lineup.

There will be two non-stop flights a week from Rapid City to Minneapolis.

“Minneapolis is our largest destination market so even for locals, this is a low-cost option,” Johnson said.

For Black Hills Tourism, Visit Rapid City CEO, Brook Kaufman, says a new airline could make an impact.

“It will continue to drive the opportunity to increase the tourist space and that is more than just the peak season but the off-season as well,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman says it also creates opportunities for the people who live here.

“One of the things that air service does and we kind of require it in the place that we live is to have adequate air service to get where we need to go so I think it helps continuing to move people out of the area and back into the area and drives quality of life for our residents,” Kaufman said.

Sun Country Airlines will be added to the Rapid City Airport in June of 2023. However, people are able to book flights now.