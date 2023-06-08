RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City have a chance to discuss the regional airport’s plan to improve transportation to and from the airport.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be an open house meeting on Tuesday, June 27th at 2:30 p.m. at the Rapid City Council Hall Chambers.

The goal of the meeting is to make it easier to get to the airport by reducing wait times, alleviating traffic congestion and improving accessibility.

Officials are encouraging taxi, rideshare, shuttle and limo services to attend as well.