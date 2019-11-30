1  of  3
Rapid City airport closes due to snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Regional Airport is closed to the winter storm in the area.

Visibility deteriorated throughout Saturday morning to the point that staff can no longer plow or operate equipment.

All commercial flights for the afternoon have been cancelled. 

Airport officials are evaluating when the facility will re-open. They expect to release updates Saturday afternoon.

Check the status of Rapid City Regional Airport online.

