Rapid City airport breaks records once again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Regional Airport is breaking records once again. The number of passengers in the first eight months of the year is up almost 13% over the record set last year.

More people are flying in and out of Rapid City. That’s how the airport is able to expand its nonstop flights to several destinations.

“Every year we meet directly with our carriers in a number of different meetings directly at their headquarters and through other opportunities and conferences, promoting this region and trying to get the carriers to see what a great place we have and that’s driving more people into our market,” Deputy Airport Director for Finance and Administration Toni Broom said.

Those flights create a better flying experience for passengers like Linda Melena from Minneapolis.

“This is a treat to come here, especially with the nonstop flights, which is how I travel. I don’t like airports so as often as I can I do nonstop flights but it’s been great,” Melena said.

Linda is visiting her sister Diane who now lives in Rapid City. She too has flown in and out of the airport several times.

“Rapid City is great place to come.. and the easier it is to get here for people in Minneapolis, there will be more people coming,” Diane Swanson said.

Airport officials don’t see this trend stopping anytime soon.

“We think that this trend through the fall is going to remain strong for us and that we are still going to see good numbers for the rest of this year,” Broom said.

With winter just around the corner, the Rapid City Airport reminds passengers to check with their individual flight carriers in case of any delays or cancellations due to snow.