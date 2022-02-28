RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The housing crisis is affecting cities across South Dakota. From a hot housing market to an influx of people moving to the state, finding a place to live is becoming more and more challenging, and that’s especially true in Western South Dakota.

In recent years, the population in the Black Hills has grown by about 2,500 people each year.

And, the addition of the B-21 Raider in Box Elder is expected to bring an additional 7-to-10-thousand people in the next decade.

“People are coming here and some of them are coming on short notice, looking for a place to rent and those places, living spaces are almost non-existent,” Mayor Allender said.

Right now, Rapid City needs another 6,000 homes and apartments.

“We’re a community that has survived on custom home builders and occasional apartment buildings going up but now we are in the need to start building entire neighborhoods at a time to catch up to this,” Mayor Allender said.

Another part of the housing crisis is affordable housing, which costs 30 percent of a person or family’s income.

From 2019 to 2021, the median listing prices for housing in Rapid City jumped $100,000.

So the Black Hills Community Foundation is creating a trust fund.

“In addition to government dollars, city dollars, individual donors, businesses can also contribute to this fund and the fund will be used for very low interest loans so they will go out to support a project to keep those rents low. And as they are paid back we will have dollars to do it again,” Liz Hamburg, CEO of Black Hills Area Community Foundation, said.

In the meantime, the city will work with developers to continue building affordable housing all across town.

Elevate Rapid City and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation have also teamed up with the city with funding, research, and strategic planning to address the housing crisis in Rapid City.