RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has seen a 93% decrease in the number of guns stolen from vehicles by forced entry, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

The results are comparison to timeframes from January 1-June 14, 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this year, KELOLAND News reported about guns stolen in the Rapid City area. 124 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2022.

The RCPD stresses that people be responsible gun owners and secure firearms in safer places other than vehicles.

“A vehicle makes a terrible gun safe.” RCPD.